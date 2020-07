The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from July 17-24

Antemio Landa Jr., 34, Comanche, parole warrant

Kimberly Langley, 33, Weatherford, traffic warrant, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance

Pablo Rodriguez Jr., 49, Brownwood, DWI open container

Aileen Surchik, 50, Early DWI with child passenger, possession of dangerous drug, driving while license invalid

Jimmy Hallum, 29, Early, possession of a controlled substance/SAFP

Kaleb Thorny, 28, Cross Plains, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid

Brandon Beal, 22, Santa Anna, unlawful carrying weapon, possession of marijuana

Gabrielle Eldred, 17, Brownwood, possession of marijuana

Garrett Rick, 35, Naples, Fla., DWI, unlawful carrying weapon

Parish White, 18, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Shanna Willborn, 34, Coleman, traffic charges, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Ethan Woods, 18, Bronwood, evidence tampering, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Chrystal New, 36, Brownwood, credit or debit card abuse, parole warrant