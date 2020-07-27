Bond was set Monday at $3 million for Brendan Jenkins, 22, in the triple slaying Saturday in northern Comanche County, Sheriff Chris Pounds said via email.

Pounds had no detail to release beyond what the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page. "At this time we are still working through the investigation and there are no further details to release at this time," Pounds said.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post:

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 2900 Block of Why 2921 in the Oliver Springs Community of northern Comanche County. It was reported that there were three deceased individuals at the location and the caller was admitting to shooting them.

Upon the arrival of the DeLeon Police Department, Texas Department of Safety and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was detained and the crime scenes were located and secured.

Earl Stephens III, 63, and Ashlyn Smith, 18, were immediately found deceased. Patricia Stephens, 62, was transported by helicopter to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth where she succumbed to her injuries.

A capital murder warrant was sought for the suspect, Brendan Jenkins, 22, who is in the Comanche County Jail.

In a combined effort, the Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Ranger Division are working together to complete the investigation.

"The Sheriff’s Office extends its thoughts and prayers to the families affected by this appalling event and asks that the communities respect and support them in their time of grief," the post stated.