After 35 years of coaching, Tim Oehrlein has decided to hang up his whistle.

Oehrlein was Brownwood Lions starting quarterback in 1979 and 1980 and graduated from Brownwood in 1981. He attended Texas A&M University where he received his bachelors and masters of education and was a graduate assistant coach for the Aggie football team, where he was part of the 1985 and ’86 Cotton Bowl seasons.

After graduation, Oehrlein was the quarterback coach for Lewisville High School from 1987-’89 and then the offensive coordinator at Memorial High School from 1989-’92.

In 1992, Oehrlein joined with fellow Brownwood Lions teammate and friend, Glen West, to go to Kemp High School, where West was head football coach and athletic director and Oehrlein was the offensive coordinator.

In 1998, Oehrlein moved to Brenham to become the assistant athletic director and offensive coordinator with West. They coached together at Brenham High School for 18 years. Another Brownwood Lions teammate, Craig Agnew, coached with them for many of those years. He also coached there with Brownwood High School head coach Sammy Burnett and Brownwood assistant coaches Brett Mouser and Brian Harris.

Oehrlein was selected as the Greater Houston Area Assistant Coach of the Year in 2013. He was the offensive coordinator for the 1995 Oil Bowl and assistant coach for the 2003 Oil Bowl. He was most known for mentoring quarterbacks. Also a few players on the teams he coached made it to the NFL. Most importantly he has been a positive influence and role model for the thousands of young men he has coached.

In 2017 Oehrlein and the family moved to Austin, where he finished up his career at Austin Westlake High School. He coached there for three years under head coach Todd Dodge and in 2019 the team won the 6A Division II state football championship.

Oehrlein’s record is: two Cotton Bowl appearances, 29 playoff appearances, six regional finals, three state semifinals, three state finals and one state championship.

Oehrlein and his wife, Leah, have been married for 24 years and have two sons, Jacob and John. He had the privilege of coaching both sons. He coached Jacob at Brenham High School, and Jacob is now a quarterback at SMU. He coached John at Westlake High School, and John is now a deep snapper for the University of Arkansas.

Tim and Leah will make their home in San Saba. Tim is the son of Tommy and Patsy Oehrlein of Brownwood. Leah’s parents are Larry and Kay Nettleship of San Saba.