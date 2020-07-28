Two people who were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver last week have been identified as 27-year-old Jose Martin Zamarripa and 47-year-old Brian Allen Tucker, Austin police said.

Police responded around 12:41 a.m. on Friday to the 13700 block of Interstate 35 South, just south of Texas 45 near Buda. Multiple 911 callers reported that a 2017 gray Nissan Altima was going south in the northbound lanes of the highway and had collided into a 2003 gold Chevrolet Silverado.

When officers arrived, the Silverado and the travel trailer it was pulling were engulfed in flames, police said.

Investigators found that Zamarripa was driving the Nissan the wrong way on the highway for unknown reasons. When the two vehicles collided, Tucker was ejected from the Silverado.

Zamarripa, who was partially ejected from his vehicle, and Tucker were both pronounced dead at the scene at 12:57 a.m., police said.

The passenger in the Silverado was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire with the help of an off-duty officer with the University of Texas Police Department who witnessed the crash.

She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash can call police at 512-974-4278. Tipsters can also use the Austin PD app.

The incident was the 44th fatal traffic crash in Austin so far in 2020, police said.