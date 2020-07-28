American Legion Post 196 commemorated National Korean Veterans Armistice Day Monday with a simple ceremony at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial in Brownwood.

Retired Army Col. Tom Gray, Commander of American Legion Post 196, along with Chaplain Calvin Gray, Henry Uphold and post vice commander Harold Stieber conducted the ceremony.

Uphold, a Korean War veteran, positioned a wreath in front of the memorial to honor the eight Brown County servicemen who sacrificed their lives during the Korean Conflict.

Their names are Floyd D. Ashcraft, Roland W. Cullins, Clarence E. Fairrow, Lewis Earl Jobe, Willie Eugene Lee, Jasper V. Marquez, Doyle Mills, and James A. Newman.

Uphold enlisted in the U. S. Army at the age of 17 and was deployed to Korea after training and assigned to the 40th Division.

The Korean Conflict began on June 25, 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea. The United States along with 19 other nations, United Nations Command, responded with military forces to stop the spread of communism.

The conflict ended on July 27, 1953 with the signing of an armistice at Panmunjom by the United States representing the United Nations Command, North Korea and China and established the 38th parallel as the boundary between North and South Korea.

While the signing of the armistice marked the end of major hostilities, it was not a treaty. The United States lost 54,246 servicemen killed in action, 8,196 missing in-action, and 105,000 wounded.

According to an article posted on wearethemighty.com:

In the United States, the Korean Conflict is often called the Forgotten War, since World War II and the Vietnam War largely overshadowed the conflict.

As the country tried to heal from World War II, American involvement in the Korean Conflict was largely ignored by the media, the article on the website state. The U.S. involvement in Vietnam, which began in 1955, also overpowered the conflict in Korea.