The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department on Monday received 15 positive COVID-19 test results, 181 negatives, and 16 recoveries. Results include the drive through mobile testing from July 15, 2020. There are no new PCR nursing home cases.

Health Administrator Lisa Dick updated Brownwood City Council members Tuesday morning and said two COVID deaths from a nursing home had occurred earlier that morning. Those deaths are not reflected in the Monday update from the health department.

There are currently 100 active cases, of which six are hospitalized. The total positive PCR tests for Brown County is 331. The total positive antigen/antibody test are now 25.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

3172 Tested

2826 Negative

331 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)

25 Positive Antigen/Antibody

15 Pending

214 Recovered

100 Active Cases

17 Deaths

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates today related to COVID-19:

• 2 youth at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, testedpositive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

• 1 youth at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon.

• As of today, the agency has administered 1,216 tests to youth for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 158 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 38

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 53

Gainesville State School: 9

Giddings State School: 38

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 20

Since the start of the pandemic, 172 youth at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 16

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 25

Gainesville State School: 13

Giddings State School: 77

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 41