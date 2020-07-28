Trigg Park, located near Northwest Elementary School in Brownwood, will receive new playground equipment thanks to Brownwood City Council action Tuesday.

Council members ratified earlier action by the Brownwood Municipal Development Board in approving $25,000 for playground equipment from Child’s Play Inc.

BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton said Child’s Play is the same company doing improvements at Ben Lednicky Park for $65,000.

"The MDD every year budgets about $100,000 for park improvements," Tipton told council members. "The goal is to invest that money in our parks, so after five years or 10 years of doing this, we’ll step back and say we’ve really done something for our parks. But we have to take it in bite sized pieces."

Last year the BMDD board budgeted $100,000 for new playground equipment at Riverside Park, and the BMDD wants to continue making park improvements, Tipton said.

The hope is to have the playground equipment installed at Trig by Oct. 1, Tipton said.

In other business, council members:

• Approved $30,322 in matching funds for a state grant to implement a robotics, electronics and drone technology program to be implemented in the Brownwood school district. The total grant of $282,420, which has been requested by Ranger College, is from the Texas Workforce Commission Jobs and Education for Texas Grant Program (JET), Tipton said.

• Approved a $261,469 bid to Martin Earthworks, subject to council ratification, to demolish structures including the old Ice House near the Timmins Warehouse building.

Demolishing the structures is part of the city’s tentative plan for an event center. Although plans for an event center have not been approved, "we feel like we want to go ahead and move forward with the demolition. It’s something that needs to be done," Tipton said earlier.