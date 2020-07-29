The Brownwood ISD has released the following information regarding ticket sales for football games:

• Reserved tickets will not be sold this year. Plans are for the reserved and season tickets to resume next year as usual. All tickets will be general admission with first-come first-serve seatin.

Two colors of tickets will be sold each game corresponding to Home Side and Visitor Side. Fans must sit on the side assigned by the ticket.

The following numbers will be allowed in the stands:

• Home Side – 1,800

• Visitor Side – 1,800

At any time the percentage of fans allowed by the UIL changes, we will change our ticket sales to accommodate that number.

Ticket sales for home games

• Monday – Participants’ parents and UIL district pass holders. Limit 4.

Participants include: band, drill team, cheer, crew, trainers, and football.

Lists of participants must be provided to athletic secretary Lisa Jaso by 8 a.m. each Monday.

• Tuesday – 2019 season ticket holders and employees. Limit 4.

Will follow list of season ticket holders

Employees must present badge. Each employee may get one free ticket and purchase up to three additional $7 tickets.

• Wednesday – All fans. Limit 4

• Thursday – AllfFans. No limit.

$3 Student tickets will be for sale. No student tickets will be sold before Thursday.

• Friday – No tickets will be sold on Friday or at the gate.

Cost

Monday – Wednesday: All tickets $7

Thursday (if tickets remain): Adults $7; Students $3

Everyone must have a ticket. Passes (District, THSCA, Star Card, Employees, etc.) will not be honored for admission at the gate. All ticket purchasers will undergo COVID-19 screening. The screening will occur again at the gate before admittance.

All stadium visitors 10 years and older must wear masks at all times within the stadium unless exempt.

Exceptions include:

• Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering;

• While a person is consuming food or drink;

• At least 6 feet of social distancing from anyone not in your household; or

• Any other reason or circumstance indicated under Executive Order GA-29.

Band and drill teams of each school will be in chairs on the track. Chairs will be provided and set up by the grounds crew at GWS. Visiting groups will be provided with 150 chairs. If more are needed, schools shouldplan to bring additional seating.

Questions may be directed to the Athletic Department at 325-646-0703