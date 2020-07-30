Brownwood Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is pleased to have Elango Vinjirayer, M.D. as an internal medicine physician providing services as a BRMC hospitalist. Vinjirayer is board certified in internal medicine and has provided care to our community since 2019.

A hospitalist is a physician who specializes in caring for hospitalized patients around the clock. They implement care, and maintain ongoing communication with the entire healthcare team throughout the patient’s treatment. When you are discharged, the hospitalist transfers your care back to your primary care provider or other caregiver. As an internal medicine hospitalist, engaging with patients and providing care in the hospital setting provides a fulfilling and appealing career.

Vinjirayer attended medical school at Rajah Muthiah Medical College. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital Philadelphia, PA.

In his spare time Vinjirayer enjoys travel, playing basketball and spending time with family and friends.

When asked what he likes about the Brownwood Community he said, "Beyond the allure of the tranquil country setting, the people of Brownwood exhibit warmth and genuine appreciation for their health care providers. It is truly a privilege to be a part of the Brownwood community."

We are pleased to have Vinjirayer as a member of the BRMC Care Team family.