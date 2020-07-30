The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received three positive COVID-19 test results, 48 negatives and seven recoveries Wednesday.
There are currently 96 active cases, of which 5 are hospitalized. The total positive PCR tests for Brown County is 348. The total positive antigen/antibody test are now 34.
The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:
3236 Tested
2876 Negative
348 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)
34 Positive Antigen/Antibody
12 Pending
232 Recovered
96 Active Cases
20 Deaths
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates Wednesday related to COVID-19:
• No new positive cases have been reported since Tuesday’s update. The last youth cases were confirmed on July 26, and the last staff case was confirmed on July 24.
• Campus-wide testing at a TJJD halfway house showed no positive cases of youth or staff.
• As of Wednesday, TJJD has administered 1,287 tests to youth.