Special to the Bulletin

Thursday

Jul 30, 2020 at 9:27 AM


The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received three positive COVID-19 test results, 48 negatives and seven recoveries Wednesday.


There are currently 96 active cases, of which 5 are hospitalized. The total positive PCR tests for Brown County is 348.  The total positive antigen/antibody test are now 34.


The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:


3236    Tested


2876     Negative


348     Positive Cases (PCR Tests)


34     Positive Antigen/Antibody


12     Pending


232     Recovered


96     Active Cases


20     Deaths


The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates Wednesday related to COVID-19:


• No new positive cases have been reported since Tuesday’s update. The last youth cases were confirmed on July 26, and the last staff case was confirmed on July 24.


• Campus-wide testing at a TJJD halfway house showed no positive cases of youth or staff.


• As of Wednesday, TJJD has administered 1,287 tests to youth.