The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received three positive COVID-19 test results, 48 negatives and seven recoveries Wednesday.

There are currently 96 active cases, of which 5 are hospitalized. The total positive PCR tests for Brown County is 348. The total positive antigen/antibody test are now 34.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

3236 Tested

2876 Negative

348 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)

34 Positive Antigen/Antibody

12 Pending

232 Recovered

96 Active Cases

20 Deaths

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates Wednesday related to COVID-19:

• No new positive cases have been reported since Tuesday’s update. The last youth cases were confirmed on July 26, and the last staff case was confirmed on July 24.

• Campus-wide testing at a TJJD halfway house showed no positive cases of youth or staff.

• As of Wednesday, TJJD has administered 1,287 tests to youth.