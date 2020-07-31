DATES TO REMEMBER

August11 – West Texas Fair and State Fair Entry Deadline

15 – 2020-2021 4-H Enrollment Opens on 4-H Connect

25 – Deadline to Order State Sheep and Goat Tags

WEST TEXAS FAIR, STATE FAIR, & HEART OF TEXAS FAIR

It is that time already to start thinking about stock shows. The fall stock shows that are coming up are West Texas Fair, State Fair, and Heart of Texas Fair. The deadline to enter the fall major stock shows are as follows:

• West Texas Fair - August 11th

• State Fair of Texas - August 11th

• Heart of Texas Fair - TBA

The entry forms are available at the Extension Office. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Gonzales.

2020 HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO PREMIUM PAYOUT UPDATE

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo announced this week that exhibitors that entered the 2020 Houston Livestock Show in the following shows/auctions will receive the following premiums by the end of August:

• Junior Market Steer: $1,225

• Market Barrow: $950

• Market Poultry: $500

• Junior Breeding Beef Heifer: $400

• Junior Dairy Heifer: $400

• Junior Commercial Steer point money

• Market Lamb and Goat Auction: Guaranteed premiums based on show placing

In order to receive your check, exhibitors are REQUIRED to send a thank you letter to the donor at the address below:

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

ATTN: Auctions

PO Box 20070

Houston, Texas 77225

All checks will be mailed directly to the exhibitor’s address that was on the entry form.

You must have entered Houston Livestock Show to receive the premium money. If you have questions in regard to if you entered Houston Livestock Show, please contact the Extension Office.

STATE LAMB AND GOAT TAGS

It is that time again!! If you are a 4-H member and planning on showing a Lamb, Breeding Sheep or Goat at any Major Stock Show such as Ft. Worth, San Antonio, Austin, San Angelo, or Houston you will need to purchase state tags. The costs of the tags are $17 per animal. The deadline to order tags is August 25th. If you are planning on purchasing a state lamb tag for San Angelo Stock Show you need to make sure that lamb is Texas Bred and has a Texas Lamb Breeders tag, which will come from the lamb breeder. Registration papers for breeding sheep or goats must be in the exhibitor’s name on or before October 1st. You must bring the registration papers on the day of validation. You can order state tags by contacting the Extension Office.

TIPS TO KEEP YOUR RABBIT COOL DURING HOT SUMMER HEAT

Remember rabbits wear a fur coat year-round and must stay cool during the heat of summer. If possible, move inside. Place a small litter box in one corner of the cage. Rabbits are very easily litter box trained. Use cat litter in the box to help with an ammonia smell.

1. If you must leave them outside, place a frozen water bottle in the cage with your rabbit, any size several times a day.

2. Place a soaker hose around your cage. A mister works well on top of cages.

3. Place a wet piece of burlap or rug on top of the cage.

4. Place a ceramic tile in the cage and wet it.

5. Do not wet rabbit completely but you can mist their face and ears.

Rabbits cool their bodies by releasing heat through their ears. Fresh, clean, cool water is a must throughout the day. Put ice cubes in a bottle or water bowl. Most rabbits go off feed during heat. A handful of oak leaves; never sprayed with insecticides, will help. Remember if you give treats try slices of frozen bananas, teaspoon of oatmeal, apple slices, or carrots: make sure they have been washed before feeding your rabbit.

If you have any questions, contact Patricia Becktold at 325-646-4753.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

2020-2021 MAJOR STOCK SHOW JUDGES

An important part in selecting your market livestock is to know who will be judging the major stock show you will be participating in. Below is a list of judges for the 2020 – 2021 major stock shows:

2020 State Fair of Texas

Youth Market Steers — Jirl Buck, Madill, OK

Youth Prospect Steers —Spencer Scotten, Nevada, MO

Youth Market Barrows — Chad Day, Atlanta, IN

Youth Market Lambs —Jimmy Davis, Walters, OK

Youth Market Goats —Barrett Carlisle, St. Leavenworth, KS

2021 Fort Worth Stock Show

Steers —Jarold Callahan, Yukon, Oklahoma

Barrows — Travis Platt, Roanoke, Indiana

Wether Lambs — Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, Virginia

Wether Goats — Harlan Yocham II,Sapulpa, Oklahoma

2021 San Angelo Stock Show

Steers —Chad Coburn, Sterling City, Texas

Barrows — Aaron Cobb, Lake City, Arkansas

Wether Lambs — Jason Simpson, Ault, Colorado

Wether Goats — Brent Jennings, Kenly, North Carolina

2021 San Antonio Stock Show

Steers Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

Associate Steer Judge — Dr. Parker Henley,Stillwater, OK

Barrows — Carey Mittelsteadt, Chickasha, OK

Ben Moyer, Wauseon, OH

Wether Lambs —Todd Wise, Keenesburg, CO

Wether Goats — Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, VA

2021 Houston Livestock Show

Steers — Shane Bedwell,Holt, MO

Barrows — Justin Rodibaugh,Rensselaer, IN

Seth Swenson — Newark, IL

Wether Lambs — Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

Wether Goats — Dr. Mark Hoge, Good Hope, IL

2021 Rodeo Austin

Steers — Nick Fitzsimmons, OK

Barrows — Ben Bobell, IL

Wether Lambs — Evan Snyder, PA

Wether Goats — Spencer Scotten, OK

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will "tag" them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!