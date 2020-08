The following cases was reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Eddie Paul Marshall, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Marquis Hardaway el al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Mario Saldana et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Shawn Slatton et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Douglas K. Blankenship et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Eugene Castro el al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. David Turner, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Kara Maher et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. James H. Johnson et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Leroy Pickens Jr. et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Wesley Glen Baker et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Dennis Lee Carter et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Shawna Lynn Gober, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Frankie Orange el al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Julia Faye Rudloff et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Juan Francisco Martinez et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Ann Shirley, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Baldemar Ricon et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Will Thomas Et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Rioprop Holdings LLC, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Brian Preyer, trustee tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Gregory Roberts, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Lee Burette et al, tax cases

Automotive Properties LP vs. Brown County Appraisal District, real property

Brownwood Hospitality Group Inc. vs. Brown County Appraisal District, tax cases

Western Bank vs. Brown County Appraisal District, tax cases

Crown Asset Management LLC assignee at Synchrony Banks vs. Jim Blanton, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Michael Wayne Thacker vs. Traci Louise Thankcer, divorce

Ricky Lynn Pannell vs. Tonja Marie Bandiero, divorce

Staci Woods vs. Crystal Woods, divorce

Adam Matthew Mireles vs. Angela April Mireles, divorce

Christina Lynne Cox vs. Daniel Ray Cox, divorce

Molly Darlene Holland vs. Chance Keytan Clark, divorce

C.M. vs. B.M., divorce

The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Franklin Bryan Gomez and Anna Jeanette Middleton

Timothy Michael Murphy and Hailey Elizabeth Stewart

Thomas Sydney Sears II and Kasha Renee McMaster

Chad Alan Smith and Amber Nicole Byler

Billy Joe Stearns and Sandy Marie Snyder

Jack Norris Tomme and Erin Bailee Anderson

Clinton Derek Torrez and Shelby Jayne Creed

Joshua Alan Wisniewski and Nina Fay Ledbetter

The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Baylor Grant Tidwell, appeal — City of Brownwood

Jayden Daniel Cain, appeal — City of Brownwood

Roy Eugene Peel, declaration of nolle prosequi

Michael Davi Jr., theft of property greater than or equal to $750 under $2,500, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100, burglary of vehicles

Tangeneka Marilyn Maxwell, assault causes bodily injury