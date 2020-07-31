The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from July 24-July 31:
Andrew Gutierrez, 38, Brownwood, parole warrant
Makayla Hyles, 18, Bangs, DWI
Bobby Evans, 31, Brownwood, bond withdrawals for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, driving with invalid license
Andrea Mendoza, 35, San Angelo, parole violation
Stetson Spearman, 32, Brownwood, traffic warrants
Jimmy Wiley, 43, Brownwood, parole warrant
Cheyenne Wood, 21, Bangs, failure to appear
Erica Holmes, 29, Early, assault
Foy Lawson, 59, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for theft
Kaleb Theony, 28, Cross Plains, parole violation
Jacob Wilder, 29, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, parole violation
Andrea Mendoza, 35, San Angelo, parole violation
Charles Morris, 39, Dallas, assault
Adrian Vela, 23, Brownwood, parole warrant, evading arrest
Jacob Wilder, 29, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a habitation, parole violation