Friday

Jul 31, 2020 at 3:07 PM


The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from July 24-July 31:


Andrew Gutierrez, 38, Brownwood, parole warrant


Makayla Hyles, 18, Bangs, DWI


Bobby Evans, 31, Brownwood, bond withdrawals for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, driving with invalid license


Andrea Mendoza, 35, San Angelo, parole violation


Stetson Spearman, 32, Brownwood, traffic warrants


Jimmy Wiley, 43, Brownwood, parole warrant


Cheyenne Wood, 21, Bangs, failure to appear


Erica Holmes, 29, Early, assault


Foy Lawson, 59, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for theft


Kaleb Theony, 28, Cross Plains, parole violation


Jacob Wilder, 29, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, parole violation


Charles Morris, 39, Dallas, assault


Adrian Vela, 23, Brownwood, parole warrant, evading arrest


