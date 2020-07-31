The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from July 24-July 31:

Andrew Gutierrez, 38, Brownwood, parole warrant

Makayla Hyles, 18, Bangs, DWI

Bobby Evans, 31, Brownwood, bond withdrawals for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, driving with invalid license

Andrea Mendoza, 35, San Angelo, parole violation

Stetson Spearman, 32, Brownwood, traffic warrants

Jimmy Wiley, 43, Brownwood, parole warrant

Cheyenne Wood, 21, Bangs, failure to appear

Erica Holmes, 29, Early, assault

Foy Lawson, 59, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for theft

Kaleb Theony, 28, Cross Plains, parole violation

Jacob Wilder, 29, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, parole violation

Charles Morris, 39, Dallas, assault

Adrian Vela, 23, Brownwood, parole warrant, evading arrest

