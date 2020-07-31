Premier High School-Brownwood announced it will continue its policy for serving meals to children served under School Breakfast Program for the 2020-2021 school year.

Schools qualifying to operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information contact Teresa Sherrod, administrative assistant, 819 Early Blvd, Early, TX 76802. Phone (325) 643-3735 tsherrod@responsiveed.com