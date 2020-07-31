AUSTIN—The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates today related to COVID-19:

• 1 youth at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday morning.

• 7 youth at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

• 3 youth tested positive for COVID-19 at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, Friday.

• 1 staff member and 1 Youth Development Coach at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19.

• 1 Youth Development Coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 161 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 54

Gainesville State School: 9

Giddings State School: 40

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 20

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 38

Since the start of the pandemic, 183 youth at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 28

Gainesville State School: 13

Giddings State School: 78

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 41

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 23

For more information about the agency’s response to COVID-19, visit the TJJD website.