AUSTIN—The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates today related to COVID-19:


• 1 youth at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday morning.


• 7 youth at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.


• 3 youth tested positive for COVID-19 at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, Friday.


• 1 staff member and 1 Youth Development Coach at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19.


• 1 Youth Development Coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center tested positive for COVID-19.


Since the start of the pandemic, 161 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:


Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 54


Gainesville State School: 9


Giddings State School: 40


McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 20


Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 38


Since the start of the pandemic, 183 youth at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:


Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 28


Gainesville State School: 13


Giddings State School: 78


McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 41


Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 23


For more information about the agency’s response to COVID-19, visit the TJJD website.