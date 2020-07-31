AUSTIN—The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates today related to COVID-19:
• 1 youth at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday morning.
• 7 youth at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.
• 3 youth tested positive for COVID-19 at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, Friday.
• 1 staff member and 1 Youth Development Coach at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19.
• 1 Youth Development Coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center tested positive for COVID-19.
Since the start of the pandemic, 161 staff members at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:
Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 54
Gainesville State School: 9
Giddings State School: 40
McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 20
Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 38
Since the start of the pandemic, 183 youth at the agency’s secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:
Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 28
Gainesville State School: 13
Giddings State School: 78
McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 41
Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 23
For more information about the agency’s response to COVID-19, visit the TJJD website.