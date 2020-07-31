Young Leaders of Brown County invite you to donate to Kicks for Kids! This shoe drive is designed to collect shoes for school aged kids from Pre-K to High School. Shoes collected will be disbursed to kids in need attending area schools.

Young Leaders of Brown County’s mission is to connect young leaders of the Brownwood Area with diverse individuals for the purpose of enhancing professional networks, in addition to providing career development resources and community volunteer opportunities. Living up to their mission, the Young Leaders of Brown County have partnered with BMDD and ACE Hardware to make this event possible.

New shoes can be dropped off at The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 600. E Depot Street between 11:30 am -2 pm on August 12, 2020. For every pair of shoes donated, participates will receive a free pulled pork sandwich lunch. Come out and support this great cause.

For more information, contact the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.