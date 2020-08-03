What: A long-range master plan for the development of Downtown Midlothian, TX, adopted as an addendum to the 2018 Midlothian Comprehensive Plan by Ordinance No. 2020-05, which was approved by the Midlothian City Council on June 23, 2020.

Purpose: To provide an innovative, yet realistic vision and strategy to strengthen and position Downtown Midlothian as an economic driver for the community. Intended to serve as a guidebook for public and private investment in Downtown development.

Location: Current core area: Avenue A to the north, Avenue I to the south, 6th Street to the west and 12th Street to the east

How: Based on input from Downtown Master Plan Advisory Committee (DMPAC) meetings, stake holder interviews, public input exercises, a charrette problem-solving session, and an online community survey, which amassed more than 1,200 responses, the Plan is intended to provide an overall strategy and guidelines for what development over the next 10 to 20 years could look like in this area of the city. This includes addressing the design of building form, streets, public spaces and branding strategies.

Vision: Enjoyed by residents and visitors, Downtown Midlothian is a safe, walkable, and vibrant destination with diverse opportunities for shopping, entertainment, socializing, working, enjoying the arts, and residential living, functioning as the cultural heart of the community.

Goals:

1.To encourage mixed-use development of commercial, retail, and residential space, scaled and designed to respect the small-town context.

2.To nurture local entrepreneurship and grow the economy of the Downtown central business district.

3.To foster a "people first" philosophy that will emphasize improvements to streetscapes and create a walkable environment.

4.To create thoughtful connections to green spaces and parks as well as the surrounding community.

5.To preserve the authenticity of place that will attract others to experience Midlothian’s unique charm.

Additional: To see an illustrated master plan and learn more about the vision, plans for land use

Information: catalyst projects, street design, parking strategies, regulatory and policy actions to remove barriers to development, and implementation plan, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/10549/Midlothian-Downtown-Plan-and-Appendix_FINAL

Contact: Clyde Melick, Assistant City Manager, 972-775-7104, clyde.melick@midlothian.tx.us