ANNA - Anna’s Sherley Heritage Park Community Build Playground has been named project of the year by the Texas Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA).

It earned top honors in the category of structures costing less than $2 million.

By winning on the state level, the project will automatically be a candidate for the national honor.

Park and Recreation department staff was recognized at the July 28 Anna City Council meeting. Mayor Nate Pike also thanked the many volunteers who helped make the project a reality.

COVID-19 concerns negated plans for a public celebration at this time. However, there are tentative plans to hold a community celebration next spring.

"This project and the energy that it created and brought to this community were the catalysts to bringing life to this forgotten part of town by now establishing an amazing place for all ages," City Manager Jim Proce said in his recommendation letter to the APWA earlier this year.

The impressive park, located at 101 S. Sherley Road, started off as an old baseball field that had fallen into disrepair.

The city had decided to turn it into a historical area by bringing in an old train depot and locomotive. While this was an improvement, city leaders still wondered what they could do to make it a place more people could enjoy.

Consultant and contractor Play-By-Play Design was brought in to help steer the process. Its eventual design incorporated unique elements including a mini replica of the iconic Anna water tower. There was also a BBQ pit, entertainment stage, movie stage, picnic pavilion. and an Instagram-worthy, oversized Adirondack chair.

Last August, dozens of residents endured 100-degree heat for six days to help complete the playground. Since then, it has hosted both its grand opening celebration and the city’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

"Our community, our neighbors, our City Council and our team were forever touched by this project and we will forever be changed for the better from that experience," Proce said.