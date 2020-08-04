Tuesday forecast for Austin: Hot temperatures and a high heat index will dominate the day, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly sunny during the day as temperatures heat up to a high near 98 degrees, forecasters said. Tuesday may be the last day this week with a high temperature below 100 degrees, so be sure to cherish the cool weather!

The heat index, which combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside, will be as high as 103.

Normally on Aug. 4 in Austin, the high temperature is 98 degrees and the low is 75 degrees, according to climate data.

Skies will be mostly clear at night and the low temperature will be around 76 degrees, forecasters said.

Wednesday will be hot and sunny, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 101 and a heat index of 106. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 101. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 101. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 100. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 100. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 101.