The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department reported two additional COVID deaths Monday. Both deaths were females in their 90s who were nursing home resident, the health department reported.

The health department also received 22 positive test results, 12 negative and 30 recoveries.

According to a press release from the City of Brownwood:

There are currently 102 active cases, of which five are hospitalized. The new positives include five PCR tests and 17 antigen tests. The total positive PCR tests for Brown County is 356. The total positive antigen/antibody test is now 53.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Monday afternoon are:

3315 Tested2902 Negative 356 Positive Cases (PCR Tests) 53 Positive Antigen/Antibody 4 Pending 284 Recovered 102 Active Cases 23 Deaths

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are a molecular diagnostic testing technique that detects the genetic material from the virus and can help diagnose an active COVID-19 infection. Testing samples are collected from the nasal cavity using swabs.

Antigen tests quickly detect fragments of proteins found on or within the virus by testing samples collected from the nasal cavity using swabs. Antigen tests are very specific for the virus but are not as sensitive as molecular PCR tests. This means that positive results from antigen tests are highly accurate, but there is a higher chance of false negatives, so negative results do not rule out infection.

With this in mind, negative results from an antigen test may need to be confirmed with a PCR test prior to making treatment decisions or to prevent the possible spread of the virus due to a false negative.

Antibody tests look for the presence of antibodies, which are proteins made in response to infections. Antibodies are detected in the blood of people who are tested after infection; they show the body’s efforts to fight off a specific infection.