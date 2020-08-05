The Brownwood school district has released a letter to parents and guardians outlining the district’s COVID-19 prevention, mitigation, and response procedures for the upcoming school year.

The document outlines the procedures BISD campuses will have in place to both help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to respond if a positive case is identified.

The letter is viewable on the Brownwood ISD website athttps://www.brownwoodisd.org/Page/2388 and is printed here:

As we plan for returning to school at Brownwood ISD, we recognize that this will be an unusual school year, but we remain committed to supporting your student’s learning, as well as his or her safety.

This document outlines the procedures our campuses will have in place to both help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to respond if a positive case is identified. We hope this transparency helps you to make a decision about your student’s on-campus attendance at Brownwood ISD.

While it is not possible to eliminate all risk of furthering the spread of COVID-19, the current science suggests there are many steps schools can take to significantly reduce the risks to students, teachers, staff, and their families. The Brownwood ISD strategy for opening and operating is summarized below. A more detailed plan can be found on our district website at https://www.brownwoodisd.org/Page/2378.

Prevention

To help prevent COVID-positive individuals from entering our campuses, your student’s school will have the following COVID-19 symptom screening procedures in place:

• All staff will be required to self-screen daily.

• All essential visitors will be required to screen upon arrival.

• Parents are asked to proactively identify when their student exhibits COVID-19 symptoms or has been exposed and to keep them home.

• The student screening procedure is detailed in the Health Self-Screening section of the online plan.

If a parent indicates that a student is demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms, the school will retain that information until the student meets the criteria for return to school.

Criteria for Return to School

Conditions for return to school after an individual shows symptoms or gets a positive test result:

Either:

• 24 hours with no fever; and

• Symptoms improved; and

• Ten days have passed since symptoms first appeared

Or:

• An acute infection test at an approved testing location (https://tdem.texas.gov/covid-19/) that comes back negative for COVID-19

Or:

• A doctor’s note indicating an alternate diagnosis

Mitigation

Our district will be taking numerous precautions across each campus, as outlined in our plan. They include the following to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

• All adults in the building will wear masks.

• All students in grade 4-12 will be required to wear masks, particularly when they are within six feet of one another. Certain activities cannot be conducted with a mask on, such as eating. Masks are also not required when it is not developmentally appropriate for the student to wear a mask.

• Face shields are being provided for all Pre-K through 3rd grade students and teachers.

• All students, regardless of age, will wear masks on buses.

• Disinfectants will be used for deep cleaning.

• Tissues and hand sanitizer are readily available throughout the district.

• Teachers have immediate access to cleaning products.

Response

In the event of a COVID-positive case on campus, the campus will take the following steps:

• All BISD teachers, staff, and families will be notified via SchoolMessenger. Details of the notification are included in the plan.

• The local health department will be notified.

• All areas that are heavily used by the individual with the lab-confirmed case will be closed off until disinfected.

We hope that this information gives you confidence in the processes to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to us at public.info@brownwoodisd.org or visit our website at http://www.BrownwoodISD.org.

While this will be a challenging year, we believe it can also be a great one, and we look forward to supporting our students in their learning journey.