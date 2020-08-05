The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce released information on the Virtual Business Expo which begins Aug. 17.

A press release from the chamber follows:

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 2020 Virtual Business Expo. This year’s theme is Shop Local. Two and a half weeks long, the Expo will begin Aug. 17, 2020 and run through Sept. 3, 2020. For this event, "vendors" are defined as participating businesses and "attendees/shoppers" are people moving from vendor to vendor.

On Aug. 17, Brownwoodchamber.org will host virtual "vendor" booths. On this day, "attendees/shoppers" should pick up goody bags at the Brownwood Chamber at 600 E. Depot St. Goody bags will be filled with promotional items, vendor maps and instructions. A $500 grand prize winner will be pulled via Facebook drawing on Sept. 3, 2020.

Participating businesses include: Abilene Regional Airport, AccelHealth, Aldersgate Enrichment Center, Alpha Omega Hospice, Andy’s Pest Troopers, Brownwood Apartments I & II, Brownwood Funeral Home, Brownwood Housing Authority, Brownwood Regional Medical Center, Bruner Auto Group, Center for Life Resources, Clear Path Home Care, CMS Health Care Inc., Dazzling Divas, Elara Caring, Goodwill-West Texas, Hamiltons, Heart of Texas Children’s Advocacy, Hendrick Health System, Honey Bee Natural Foods, Interim Healthcare Hospice, KANAR RV Sales, Kindred at Home Hospice, Kohler Company, McCluskey & Associates Real Estate, Personnel Services of Brownwood, Smile Doctors Braces, Songbird Lodge, The Chatfield Assisted Living, Weakley-Watson Ace Hardware, Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas and Xtreme Jump Trampoline Park.

Businesses interested in participating should sign up by Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. For more information, contact Kim Springfield at membership@brownwoodchamber.org or call (325)646-9535.