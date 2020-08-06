Early Middle School pre-registration for new sixth, seventh and eighth graders will be Aug. 10-14 at the middle school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The office is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Please bring proof of residency, social security card, birth certificate and shot record. This is only for new students to the Early Middle School.

Schedule pickup for all Early Middle School students will be Aug. 19 in front of the middle school building from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students will receive their schedule when they are driven through the circle or walk up.

Call 325-643-5665 for more information.