The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 48 positive COVID-19 test results, 2 negatives, and 19 recoveries Wednesday.

Positive Antigen tests are now being included along with positive PCR tests to list the daily total of positive cases.

According to a City of Brownwood press release.

There are currently 129 active cases, of which five are hospitalized. The new positives include 23 PCR tests and 25 antigen tests. The total positive PCR tests for Brown County is 380. The total positive antigen/antibody test is now 80.

The health department is no longer reporting pending case counts. With an increase in the use of rapid tests (antigen), results are almost immediate which does not require a "pending" category. When results are near-instant, cases received are often more than the previous pending count, often causing confusion from readers.

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is also not notified of all testing being done, which does not allow an accurate count of the true pending cases.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

3377 Tested

2904 Negative

380 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)

80 Positive Antigen/Antibody

289 Recovered

129 Active Cases

23 Deaths

Results are updated Monday-Friday at www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health

PCR tests

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are a molecular diagnostic testing technique that detects the genetic material from the virus and can help diagnose an active COVID-19 infection. Testing samples are collected from the nasal cavity using swabs.

Antigen tests

These diagnostic tests quickly detect fragments of proteins found on or within the virus by testing samples collected from the nasal cavity using swabs. Antigen tests are very specific for the virus but are not as sensitive as molecular PCR tests.

This means that positive results from antigen tests are highly accurate, but there is a higher chance of false negatives, so negative results do not rule out infection. With this in mind, negative results from an antigen test may need to be confirmed with a PCR test prior to making treatment decisions or to prevent the possible spread of the virus due to a false negative.

Antibody tests

Antibody tests look for the presence of antibodies, which are proteins made in response to infections. Antibodies are detected in the blood of people who are tested after infection; they show the body’s efforts to fight off a specific infection.

Brown County Health Department has set up two hotline numbers for questions about COVID-19. The numbers are 325.642.2635 or 325.430.5933. Calls are taken from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A health department employee will answer questions and may perform a health screening over the phone. Should you need higher level of care, they will direct you.

The purpose of phone screenings is to reduce the congestion in our medical facilities and allow social distancing. Please be patient if you are not directly connected, we will answer calls in the order they are received. If you are planning on going to a physician, call before arrival.