The Brown County Retired Teachers Association will not have in-person meetings for the rest of 2020.

The association will meet at 2 p.m. Aug. 20 in a Zoom meeting.

Instructions will be sent to members who are highly encouraged to join. A drawing will be held for two $45 memberships. Winners will be repaid to two people who join the association in the virtual meeting and who have already paid their membership fees by July 1.

The association will continue to have door prizes which will be available to winners who support its scholarship programs with donations or memorials to BCRTA.

Send membership money to Reta Bell at 10160 CR130, Brownwood, Texas 76801.

The meetings will be done virtually on the first Monday of October, November, and December at 2 p.m.