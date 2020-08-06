Workforce Solutions office locations across West Central Texas including Brownwood have resumed in-person services to customers by appointment only.

A full slate of virtual services to workers, employers, area families, and child care providers also remains available

Workforce Centers in Brownwood and Sweetwater are accepting appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Abilene Workforce Center is accepting appointments Monday-Friday during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Snyder Workforce Center is accepting appointments on Mondays and Wednesdays.

All appointments must be scheduled in advance by visiting www.wfswct.org and clicking the red "Make An Appointment" button located along the right side of the screen.

Additional services are available on the Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas website including live chat, job openings, virtual workshops, orientations, and how-to videos.

Phone lines are also open for customers to call (325) 795-4200 or toll free (800) 457-5633 for assistance or to schedule an appointment.

Local Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas staff are dedicated to connecting Texans with the support and information they need, while protecting the health and safety of customers, staff, providers, partners, families, and communities in the wake of COVID-19.

The Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas Board is charged with oversight and policy-making responsibility for local workforce and training programs.