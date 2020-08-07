Friday

Aug 7, 2020 at 2:46 PM


The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office released a people who were indicted this week.


The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.


The following people were indicted:


Joseph Jackson, 23, of Dallas — two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact and one count of injury to a child elderly person or disabled person with intentional serious bodily injury;


Carlos Aybar, 60, of Pilot Point — two counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, one count of continuous sexual assault of a child, and one count of continuous sexual assault of a child under 14;


David Eacret, 26, of Missouri City — two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child;


Ricky Bruce, 46, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent;


Jeremy Wright, 40, of Denison — assault family member or household with previous convictions and continuous violence against family;


Erique Mills, 25, of Howe — assault family violence with previous convictions and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);


Shane Williams, 33,of Pottsboro — assault family violence impede breathing and continuous violence against family;


Mark Gonzales, 40, of Melissa — two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine), two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (ecstasy) two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent (adderall) and one count of evading arrest with a motor vehicle;


Zachary Garrett,30 of Saginaw — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old;


Joseph Reinhard, 33, of Howe — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;


Christian Frey, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);


Daniel Acosta, 30, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine);


Luis Alaniz, 26, of Sherman — burglary of habitation


Elizabeth Watson, 38, of Bells — assault of a pregnant person and fraudulent use of identification;


Ricky Whatley, 56,of Sherman — driving while intoxicated (3rd or more);


Jeffrey Anderson, 54, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated (3rd or more);


Bobby Wrisner, 73, of Princeton — driving while intoxicated (3rd or more);


Brian Dickeson, 39, of Wolf City — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);


Sherrick Thompson, 32, of Denison — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;


Dustin Engelke, 38, of Denison — Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance with intent methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);


Melessa Honeycutt, 39, Bonham — possession of a controlled substance and tamper with physical evidence with intent;


Alanna Moon, 47, of Sherman -possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).


