The Brown County United Way announced it received an $11,500 grant from 3M to help its partner agencies with added expenses related to the COVID-19pandemic.

The grant is part of 3M’s $5M corporate gift to United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to be used for immediate crisis response to relieve financial hardships due to COVID-19.

Bradlee Dodds, executive director of the Brown County United Way, announced the grant and said the United Way is appreciative of 3M and its commitment to the local community. "Many of our agencies have seen an increase in needs during this pandemic and are struggling to keep up with the demands and expenses," Dodds said.

"We are happy to be able to provide more economic assistance to five of our partneragencies. Brown County Home Solutions, Salvation Army, Community Connections of Central Texas, Boys & Girls Club and The Ark are the recipients of funds to help provide more support to our community during this time of crisis."

Russ Bryan, Plant Manager of 3M Brownwood, indicated that this grant reflects 3M’s commitment to help maintain Brownwood’s resilient and vibrant community. "We are happy to help Brown County United Way and their partner agencies provide basic needs support to our most vulnerable community members during this challenging time," Bryan said.

About Brown County United Way

The Brown County United Way is a local fund-raising organization that raises funds and distributes them to its partner agencies to help in the focus areas of health, education and ncome. These agencies are granted funds after an application and review by the United Way’s allocation committee. Approximately 99 percent of the funds stay local and help the local community.

About 3M

At 3M, science is applied in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, the company’s 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.