Friday

Aug 7, 2020 at 1:36 PM


The following cases was reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:


Michael Lynn Jackson vs. Dillon Ray Bennie, injury or damage with vehicle


Crown Asset Management LLC assignee of Santander Consumer USA vs. Sarah Savell and Bubba Vanoy, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Crown Asset Management LLC assignee of Synchromy Bank vs. William Holster, contract-consumer/commercial debt


Jesusa Perez vs. Aldi Inc. and Aldi LLC, injury/damage


Kurt Brian Holden vs. Michelle Roxanne Holden, divorce


Zachary Rhodes vs. Terra Rhodes, divorce


Joshua Dyess vs. Lynnes Ilgenpritz, divorce


William Matthew Morris vs. Lisa Michelle Morris, divorce


M.J.F. vs. T.J.F., divorce


Eleazar Ibarra vs. Amelia Madelon Ibarra, divorce


The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clekr’s office:


Franklin Bryan Gomez and Anna Jeanette Middleton


Timothy Michael Murphy ad Hailey Elizabeth Stewart


Thomas Sydney sears II and Kasha Renee McMaster


Chad Alan Smith and Amber Nicole Byler


Billy Joe Stearns and Sandy Marie Snyder


Clinton Derek Torrez and Shelby Jayne Creed


The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:


Nelson Aaron Anderson, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100


Andrew Eugene Bradshaw, declaration of nolle prosequi


Dustin Wayne Carroll, assault causes bodily injury


Thomas Joseph Chasteen, declaration of nolle prosequi


Nicholas Constantine Cover, declaration of nolle prosequi


Chandra Jane Crawford, declaration of nolle prosequi


Ricardo Jaramillo Gonzalez, DWI


Jeremy Charles Hall, declaration of nolle prosequi


Roland Henry Haywood III, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)


Monica Kay Hernandez, declaration of nolle prosequi


John Glenn Ivy Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi


Latasha Ranae Jonescue, declaration of nolle prosequi


Tyrell James McClara, declaration of nolle prosequi


Andrew Mark McCloskey, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750


Delacio Marcellas McCormick, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces


David Justin Martin, declaration of nolle prosequi


Rachel Dawn Miller, declaration of nolle prosequi


Melvin Christopher Mitchell Sr., declaration of nolle prosequi


David Alan Olalde, assault causes bodily injury, unlawful restraint


Frank Pendergast, declaration of nolle prosequi


Leanna Perkins, theft of property greater than or equal to $750 under $2,500


Christian Alexander Smith, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces


Baylor Grant Tidwell, declaration of nolle prosequi


Augustina Loida Tyler, declaration of nolle prosequi


Gage James Woodcock, declaration of nolle prosequi


Joshua Lee Maldonado, burglary of vehicles, false statement


Christopher Salos Amador, appeal — City of Early


Alejandro Estrada, appeal — City of Early