The following cases was reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

Michael Lynn Jackson vs. Dillon Ray Bennie, injury or damage with vehicle

Crown Asset Management LLC assignee of Santander Consumer USA vs. Sarah Savell and Bubba Vanoy, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Crown Asset Management LLC assignee of Synchromy Bank vs. William Holster, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Jesusa Perez vs. Aldi Inc. and Aldi LLC, injury/damage

Kurt Brian Holden vs. Michelle Roxanne Holden, divorce

Zachary Rhodes vs. Terra Rhodes, divorce

Joshua Dyess vs. Lynnes Ilgenpritz, divorce

William Matthew Morris vs. Lisa Michelle Morris, divorce

M.J.F. vs. T.J.F., divorce

Eleazar Ibarra vs. Amelia Madelon Ibarra, divorce

The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clekr’s office:

Franklin Bryan Gomez and Anna Jeanette Middleton

Timothy Michael Murphy ad Hailey Elizabeth Stewart

Thomas Sydney sears II and Kasha Renee McMaster

Chad Alan Smith and Amber Nicole Byler

Billy Joe Stearns and Sandy Marie Snyder

Clinton Derek Torrez and Shelby Jayne Creed

The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Nelson Aaron Anderson, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100

Andrew Eugene Bradshaw, declaration of nolle prosequi

Dustin Wayne Carroll, assault causes bodily injury

Thomas Joseph Chasteen, declaration of nolle prosequi

Nicholas Constantine Cover, declaration of nolle prosequi

Chandra Jane Crawford, declaration of nolle prosequi

Ricardo Jaramillo Gonzalez, DWI

Jeremy Charles Hall, declaration of nolle prosequi

Roland Henry Haywood III, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)

Monica Kay Hernandez, declaration of nolle prosequi

John Glenn Ivy Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi

Latasha Ranae Jonescue, declaration of nolle prosequi

Tyrell James McClara, declaration of nolle prosequi

Andrew Mark McCloskey, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750

Delacio Marcellas McCormick, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

David Justin Martin, declaration of nolle prosequi

Rachel Dawn Miller, declaration of nolle prosequi

Melvin Christopher Mitchell Sr., declaration of nolle prosequi

David Alan Olalde, assault causes bodily injury, unlawful restraint

Frank Pendergast, declaration of nolle prosequi

Leanna Perkins, theft of property greater than or equal to $750 under $2,500

Christian Alexander Smith, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Baylor Grant Tidwell, declaration of nolle prosequi

Augustina Loida Tyler, declaration of nolle prosequi

Gage James Woodcock, declaration of nolle prosequi

Joshua Lee Maldonado, burglary of vehicles, false statement

Christopher Salos Amador, appeal — City of Early

Alejandro Estrada, appeal — City of Early