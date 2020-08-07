The following cases was reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:
Michael Lynn Jackson vs. Dillon Ray Bennie, injury or damage with vehicle
Crown Asset Management LLC assignee of Santander Consumer USA vs. Sarah Savell and Bubba Vanoy, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Crown Asset Management LLC assignee of Synchromy Bank vs. William Holster, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Jesusa Perez vs. Aldi Inc. and Aldi LLC, injury/damage
Kurt Brian Holden vs. Michelle Roxanne Holden, divorce
Zachary Rhodes vs. Terra Rhodes, divorce
Joshua Dyess vs. Lynnes Ilgenpritz, divorce
William Matthew Morris vs. Lisa Michelle Morris, divorce
M.J.F. vs. T.J.F., divorce
Eleazar Ibarra vs. Amelia Madelon Ibarra, divorce
The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clekr’s office:
Franklin Bryan Gomez and Anna Jeanette Middleton
Timothy Michael Murphy ad Hailey Elizabeth Stewart
Thomas Sydney sears II and Kasha Renee McMaster
Chad Alan Smith and Amber Nicole Byler
Billy Joe Stearns and Sandy Marie Snyder
Clinton Derek Torrez and Shelby Jayne Creed
The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
Nelson Aaron Anderson, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100
Andrew Eugene Bradshaw, declaration of nolle prosequi
Dustin Wayne Carroll, assault causes bodily injury
Thomas Joseph Chasteen, declaration of nolle prosequi
Nicholas Constantine Cover, declaration of nolle prosequi
Chandra Jane Crawford, declaration of nolle prosequi
Ricardo Jaramillo Gonzalez, DWI
Jeremy Charles Hall, declaration of nolle prosequi
Roland Henry Haywood III, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)
Monica Kay Hernandez, declaration of nolle prosequi
John Glenn Ivy Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi
Latasha Ranae Jonescue, declaration of nolle prosequi
Tyrell James McClara, declaration of nolle prosequi
Andrew Mark McCloskey, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750
Delacio Marcellas McCormick, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
David Justin Martin, declaration of nolle prosequi
Rachel Dawn Miller, declaration of nolle prosequi
Melvin Christopher Mitchell Sr., declaration of nolle prosequi
David Alan Olalde, assault causes bodily injury, unlawful restraint
Frank Pendergast, declaration of nolle prosequi
Leanna Perkins, theft of property greater than or equal to $750 under $2,500
Christian Alexander Smith, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Baylor Grant Tidwell, declaration of nolle prosequi
Augustina Loida Tyler, declaration of nolle prosequi
Gage James Woodcock, declaration of nolle prosequi
Joshua Lee Maldonado, burglary of vehicles, false statement
Christopher Salos Amador, appeal — City of Early
Alejandro Estrada, appeal — City of Early