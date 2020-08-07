It’s been a tough six months for the Durant High School cross country team.

They lost their entire track season in the spring due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

They lost teammates in a tragic car accident at the end of May.

They lost a recent teammate in a drowning accident less than a month ago.

Cross country coaches Robert Bokies and Amanda Reynolds believe those losses have unified the group, especially on the boys side, as they hopefully embark on the 2020 fall season.

Practices officially began in the heat on July 15 with approximately 50 total participants, a number that Reynolds expects to grow to near 80 or 85 runners by the time school starts on Aug. 20.

"I feel like we’ve gotten a pretty good start this year as compared to normal," Reynolds commented. "Maybe it’s because of the long quarantine that they got bored, but they have put in a few more miles this year leading up to the start of practice as a team. A lot of the boys have been running in small groups most of the summer, so that’s been beneficial. It’s helped them build their base mileage and got them to where they need to be now.

"I just pray that we do have a season with everything we’ve been through."

Both Durant’s girls and boys squads reached the state meet last year and welcomed back all but two girls and one boy from those groups that ran at state.

The girls’ team will be looking to extend a string of eight consecutive seasons reaching state while a veteran boys’ unit will be in quest of a third straight state appearance with even loftier goals than that.

Girls’ state returnees include Mallory Reed, Ana Orozco, Kaitlyn Ribera, Mercedes Gray and Cora Gordon. Back on the boys’ side are Brycen Ward, Dawson Reed, Cory Hicks, Cordell Palmer, Jon Perkins and Isaiah Moore.

The group was also excited that recent graduate Isaiah Marris received a scholarship to run at Sterling College in Kansas, becoming the first Lion runner to go on and compete in college during the last decade.

"Our goal for the boys this year is to at least be on the podium at state," Reynolds said. "We have a very good group of kids that works hard and is really motivated this year. After the tragic losses, they said we have to have a season and we are doing this for them (the runners who passed away). They are giving it their all. We will have a bunch pushing for varsity spots every week.

"The girls will be more mature with a lot of potential and I expect them to be back at state as a team. We are going to have a lot more runners capable of contributing."

The schedule is still in flux with the ever-changing landscape due to the current pandemic, but the Lions and Lady Lions are currently slated to start the season at Wright City on Aug. 22 and then travel to Marietta on Aug. 29.

They will definitely return to the prestigious Denison meet during September, which will be one of the closest competitions of the year.

No matter how many meets they get to run though, Reynolds is certain a lot of their thoughts and focus will be on dedicating the season to their fallen brethren.

"There has been a lot of heartache this summer for these kids," she added. "Being able to come together and be together at practice has been good for them. They want to be with their cross country family. I see a lot of team unity, especially on the boys’ side. I feel like that unity has really been fueled by those losses. Those were their brothers.

"They have done a lot of team bonding stuff among themselves since the accident. We just keep praying that we get to have our season. What better way for us to honor them than to run for them. So hopefully that’s what we get to do."