Red Oak ISD will be hosting an immunization clinic on Monday, Aug. 10, for its returning students.

All ROISD students from ages 3 to 18 are welcome to attend, with a parent or guardian present.

A paper printed current vaccine record or note from the school stating missing vaccines is required. Social distancing will be marked in the building, and masks/face coverings are required.

According to a news release, "The clinic is being offered as a community service event and should not replace a visit to your pediatrician. Given the nature of this clinic, children who resist shots or have special needs cannot be seen. Staff and supplies are limited."

Students must bring their insurance card or Medicaid/CHIP card with them. Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana, and United Health Care PPO plans will be accepted. There will be no charge for Medicaid/CHIP members. The uninsured rate will be $10 per vaccine, with a $40 max. per child.

This clinic will run from 3-6 p.m., at the ROISD CTE Building located at 156 Louise Ritter Blvd. Bldg 2.

Cash or check will be accepted as a form of payment.

The available vaccines are listed below:

- Chicken Pox

- DtaP

- Hepatitis A

- Hepatitis B

- HIB

- HPV

- Meningococcal

- MMR

- Polio

- Pneumonia

- TDaP