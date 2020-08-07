Screams Halloween Theme Park announced their decision to cancel its 2020 fall season on July 28.

The season would have begun Oct. 2, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

According to a news release, "Due to the continuing COVID-19 health crisis and on-going outbreaks, Screams® Halloween Theme Park has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 season for the first time in its 25-year history. During this unprecedented time, the owners and management of Screams® considered many options and scenarios to safely conduct its 2020 season and determined that the most responsible course of action to ensure the health and safety of their staff, employees, patrons and the community is to cancel the Screams® 2020 season."

Screams Halloween usually takes place in Waxahachie and has about 60,000 attendees throughout the five weeks.The theme park was scheduled to run Friday and Saturday nights, Oct.2-31.

"Unfortunately, this is the second event we’ve had to cancel this year, so it’s been a very difficult year us for sure and for the Waxahachie community because our events draw in a huge amount of people into the community each year," said Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications of Southwest Festivals, Inc.

Thompson went along to say that community members and usual attendees were not surprised by the news. Earlier this year, the company also canceled its famous Scarborough Renaissance Festival that was supposed to happen in April.

"Most people were not surprised that we canceled Scream, but of course they’re very passionate and very loyal fans, which is a testament to why we’ve been doing Scream for almost 25 years and Scarborough for almost 40 years," Thompson explained.

Despite the minor setback, Screams is fully intending on returning fall 2021.

"Our intent is that 2021 is going to be a fabulous year, that all the COVID will be resolved by then and that we’ll be able to celebrate our 25th anniversary with Screams in a big way, October of next year," Thompson said. "We were very disappointed that we had to cancel it, but we felt like it was the best thing to do for our staff, for our participants, for our patrons and for the community in general it was just the right thing to do."

Screams Halloween Theme Park usually consists of five Haunted Houses. For more information, visit ScreamsPark.com or ScreamsPark on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.