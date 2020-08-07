Investigators and deputies with the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Department have been working on special narcotic operations in the last week. The special operations have made an impact in the drug community, Sheriff Daniel Bueno said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, at around 2 p.m. investigators with the JWC Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division conducted a traffic stop in the City of Alice at the intersection of Sixth and Dickey Streets. Deputies made contact with Jeremy Lynn Guerra, 34, and Ashley Gutierrez, 29.

During the course of the roadside interview, Guerra was asked to step out of the vehicle. As Guerra was exiting his vehicle several Xanax pills were seen on the driver’s seat. During a pat down of Guerra, deputies found almost 100 Xanax pills in a baggie, sheriff officials said.

Gutierrez turned over a hydromorphone pill and a syringe to deputies when they began to interview her. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of meth, digital scales and two more hydromorphone pills.

The couple was arrested and taken to the JWC jail where they were charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

Gutierrez was charged with a third possession of a controlled substance charge.

On Wednesday evening, Aug. 5, JWC deputies conducted a traffic stop on a driver of a Ford Edge after he "throw out a plastic bag" as he traveled on State Highway 44.

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Orlando Gonzalez Jr., pulled over at a nearby business on Highway 281. Deputies made contact with Gonzalez and his passenger, Jose Rene Sanchez, 25.

Assisting deputies found the bag thrown from Gonzalez’s vehicle. The bag consisted of "pure cocaine." Gonzalez nor Sanchez claimed ownership of the narcotics. Another bag of cocaine was found in the vehicle during the wrecker’s inventory.

Both men were arrested and taken to the JWC jail. They were charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Due to Gonzalez’s arrest, deputies conducted a knock and talk investigation at his residence on the 800 block of East St. Charles in San Diego. The homeowner gave deputies consent to search the home.

During the search, a bag belonging to Gonzalez was found in the residence that contained several bags of "pure cocaine," according to sheriff officials.

Gonzalez was served with an additional manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance charge.

The sheriff office is working with federal law enforcement agencies on these case.

"We are working with the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) to prosecute these individuals at a federal level," Bueno said. "We need to send a message to criminals that we will not tolerate their drug activity."

Sheriff Daniel Bueno said that his deputies and investigators have confiscated a large amount of narcotics off the streets in the last 10 days.

"We will continue to seize narcotics and deter drug activities. No matter the location, we will make arrests," Sheriff Bueno said. "We need to continue to combat the drug activity that continues to plague our children and families. We want to remind and thank the community for partnering with us in the fight against drugs."

The sheriff’s department have been working to protect the hard working citizens from dealers and addicts wanting to make easy money and get an easy fix, Bueno said.

Anyone with information or concerns about drug activity should call the sheriff’s office at 361-668-0341.