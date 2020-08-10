Sheffield's 12u Glory placed third out of 10 teams this past weekend.

This is the last tournament for the summer season and the girls finished on a good note.They have competed and played with heart all season.

12u Glory also announced tryouts for 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bert Massey Sports Complex. Players are invited to "come be a part of something special."

Great organization, intentional attention to skills and mechanics are taught and strengthened.

This team will play a combination of 10u and 12u tournaments.