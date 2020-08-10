A Brownwood man remained jailed Monday on multiple charges after a woman called the sheriff’s office Friday and reported her boyfriend had penned an intruder down inside their home.

Sheriff’s Cpl. Taylor Fletcher arrested Joshua Hamlett, 27, on charges of burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and assault, Brown County Jail records state.

Fletcher was told the woman and her boyfriend had been friends with the suspect in the past but they had told him he was no longer welcome in their home, Fletcher’s report states.

According to the report: Fletcher responded to a report of a burglary in progress on CR 551at 3:44 a.m. Friday. Fletcher arrived to see the home in disarray as if an altercation had occurred, but the suspect was no longer penned.

Fletcher was told the woman woke up and saw the suspect standing in the living room, eating pineapples from a can that had been in the refrigerator. She told the suspect to leave but he would not.

Fletcher ordered the suspect out of the home at gunpoint. The suspect ignored Fletcher’s commands a lit a cigarette. Fletcher deployed his taser in an effort to take the suspect into custody and prevent him from re-entering the home.

The suspect resisted arrest for about 2 minutes until Fletcher was able to get him into handcuffs. A broken meth pipe and baggie with a trace amount of suspected methamphetamine was recovered, Fletcher’s report states.