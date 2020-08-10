See you later, college football.

The Big Ten has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season in a historic move that stems from concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, multiple people with knowledge of the decision confirmed to the Free Press.

The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the decision. A formal announcement is expected to Tuesday, the sources said.

The presidents voted, 12-2, Sunday to end the fall sports in the conference. Only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play, Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday.

The move comes two days after the Mid-American Conference became the first in the FBS to cancel ts season, and sources told the Free Press the Big Ten is trying to coordinate its announcement with other Power Five conferences.

Sources told the Free Press on Saturday that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren prefers a spring football season, although no final decision has been made.

Last week, the conference released updated schedules for all 14 teams, while teams officially began fall camp late last week.

Now, those same teams will be sidelined for the fall.

