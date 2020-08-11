Brownwood City Council members acted on an earlier recommendation Tuesday to name the Mayes Park pavilion in honor of Nanda Wilbourn, the former East Elementary School principal who died last year.

Mayes Park is adjacent to the school. Wilbourn was the schools’s principal from 2009 to 2019.

Last week, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board unanimously recommended that the pavilion be named the Nanda Wilbourn Family Pavilion.

Johnathan Dunlap, who works at ASAP Creative Arts, designed artwork with Wilbourn’s name that will be attached to the front and rear of the pavilion.

"She served our community in an educational role for many, many years," Mayor Stephen Haynes said at Tuesday’s council meeting. "She was the principal to all of my children. She was my boss for a number of years.

"But more importantly she was beloved by all of her students, beloved by all her teachers. At her passing we had great loss and a great absence in our community of a great leader."

The city enacted a naming resolution several years ago for people who have a lasting impact on the community, Haynes said.

"I can think of no one who impacted more people and more souls than Nanda Wilbourn" Haynes said. "I think that is some great honor to the family because honor is due to Nanda Wilbourn. I think it’s a great thing that we name the park after Nanda and preserve her memory."

City Manager Emily Crawford she and Wilbourn’s husband, Joey, have talked about doing a sign unveiling but no details have been set.