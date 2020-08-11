Grayson County commissioners heard Tuesday that only about 59.5 percent of the households in Grayson County have responded to the 2020 Census. That is much below the rate that the county wanted to see respond and the days to get that number up are dwindling.

To help increase the number of households responding, county commissioners Tuesday agreed to spend an additional $16,250 with Billow Marketing. The county's portion is part of an additional $25,000 that the public relations company will get to help reach more households with a mass mailing planned to go out in the next seven to ten days. Denison, Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said, has agreed to pay $3,750 and Sherman has agreed to pay $5,000 for the work.

Billow Marketing consultant Andrea Williams McCoy said that COVID-19 certainly hasn't helped the process of getting the responses for the census in Grayson or any other county in the state. She said Grayson County's numbers were actually 59.9 percent of households responding on August 9. The highest reporting area of Grayson County is Denison in the area of State Highway 84 and U.S. Highway 75 which on Tuesday was reporting at 74.9 percent according to data available online at the U.S. Census Bureau Billow Marketing owner Dana Tennyson said.

The lowest reporting area in Grayson County was North West Grayson County which was reporting at about 45.2 percent.

McCoy said the census this year was hit with a double whammy that included both the COVID-19 interruption and the fact that the Census Bureau added a internet response modality to the process. She said most people are accustomed to getting something in the mail and responding to it to take part in the census.

But there were houses in the county, and presumably all over the country, that were never designed under the current census plan to get anything in the mail. The were sent information on the internet. Some people didn't either get that or respond. And then, she said, there are thousands of people in Grayson County that the Census Bureau doesn't even know exist so they didn't even attempt to reach those people.

Many of those people, she said, use a P.O. Box to get their mail and that box is not tied in any way to a physical address which is what the Census Bureau uses to determine where they need to gather information.

In addition to contributing to the way that federal funds are divided among the states and then counties, Magers said Tuesday, the Census is vital because it contributes to the way that redistricting is decided and that contributes to the number of representatives the area has in federal government.

The whole census project Grayson County Commissioner Phyllis James said was supposed to be wrapped up by July and now is still ongoing.

McCoy said they had been told that they had until October 31 to wrap things up and then just recently, they were told that they had to be finished by September 30. She said Grayson County is in good position because all of the local entites are working together to try to get the most accurate count possible.

The mailer that will go out will direct people how to respond to the census. McCoy said if they can't remember if they have already responded, they should go ahead and respond again because the redundancy will be captured by the Census Bureau.