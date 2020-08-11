Brownwood police arrested three Brownwood residents Monday night on multiple charges after police stopped a stolen vehicle.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

At approximately 9:34 P.M. investigators with the Brownwood Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were aware of a known stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle was observed at a local business on the south side of Brownwood.

Investigators followed the vehicle and advised marked patrol where the vehicle was traveling. A marked patrol unit attempted to stop the vehicle by activating emergency equipment. The driver attempted to flee in the vehicle from the patrol units for a short period. A passenger fled on foot and was located a short time later. The driver and front passenger remained with the vehicle and were detained.

Police said Hayden Cox, 18, the passenger who fled on foot, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. During a search of the suspect , a small caliber weapon was located.The firearm was later found to be stolen from another jurisdiction. Officers also found a trace amount of suspected methamphetamine on the suspect.

Cox was also charged with theft of a firearm, evading arrest or detention and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as David Havens. Havens, 24, was charged with evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance greater that 1 gram less than 4.

The front passenger, identified as Ashley, 35, was charged with possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram less than 4.