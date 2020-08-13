This year’s San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb is planned as a virtual event due to COVID.

Some Brown County residents are finding their own way to honor the first 422 first responders who lost their lives when they entered the Twin Towers in New York City to try to rescue people after the terrorist attacks.

The Brown County citizens will climb up and down the bleachers at Dragon Memorial Stadium enough times to simulate climbing the 110 stories of the Twin Towers.

The group will meet at the stadium at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11, a Friday.

Brown County resident Courtney Parrott, who is helping organize the event, posted on Facebook:

September 11, 2001, tragedy struck our nation when the Twin Towers were attacked. Hundreds if not thousands of fearless first responders rushed in to rescue people. Sadly 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and 9 EMS lost their lives helping others.

In 2005 five Colorado firefighters met together and climbed 110 flights of stairs in memory of those killed in the terrorist acts. Since then the event has grown and now 911 Memorial Climbs are held all over the US.

Last year Greg Parrott, from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and Kris Salazar, from the Brownwood Police Department, attended the event in San Antonio.

Greg said, "the 911 Memorial Stair Climb is our promise to never forget, to never forget the victims of the tragedy of the acts of terrorism that day and to never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice to save them. We want to get more people to join for 2020."

Due to Covid-19 changing just about all plans for 2020, this year’s event will be held virtually.

"I want to invite each of you to join us as we host our own 911 Memorial Climb," Courtney Parrott posted. "We will meet on Sept 11 at 7 am at the Bangs Memorial Stadium. We will climb 55 sets of bleachers (equivalent to 110 flights of stairs)."

This is a race so everyone will climb at their own pace, Parrott said in the Facebook post.

"We want everyone to be able to join us," Parrott said.

Those who are unable to climb stairs can walk around the track.

Participants are asked to register in advance by contacting Parrott at 325-646-0386 or courtney.parrott@ag.tamu.edu

The advance registration is for the purpose of a headcount so organizers can have participants maintain social distancing, Parrott said.

Citizens National Bank will provide snacks and drinks to those tho register.