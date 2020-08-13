The Brown County Fair Association is making plans for the 2021 youth fair and is creating back-up plans for COVID, the association announced in a press release.

The release follows:

The Brown County Fair Association is looking forward to the 2021 youth fair. We are doing everything we can to ensure we have a great show, and we are creating back up plans to meet covid 19 concerns and recommendations. Our goal is to keep the participants, volunteers and community safe while providing a great educational opportunity for our youth.

Validation dates:

Oct. 17 – Lambs and goats

Nov 14 — Swine

Nov. 15 — Horses

Final entry card date — Nov. 23

Brown county youth fair dates 2021

Jan. 10 -16

Awards and premium sale

Jan. 16, 3 p.m.

Because the fair association was unable to host the rodeo this year we are planning some fundraisers to meet the needs of the 2021 youth fair and facilities cost. If you would like to donate or sponsor these events call Brian Senkirk at 325-203-6133

Fundraisers coming up:

Team roping — Sept. 19, 10 a.m.

Shoot for the Cause — Oct. 10, 8 a.m. at the Brownwood Claybird Club, 5875 CR 225, Brownwood. Entry fee is $150 per shooter or $500 per team. Prizes will be awarded to best team and individual shooter

Raffle tickets will also be available and we are working on gun donations and lane sponsors at this time.

Brown County Fair Association Jackpot — Nov. 7-8.

Market animals sheep, goats, steers, heifers, and pigs

$25 entry fee

Royalty contests are coming soon

The queen committee will be announcing kick-off dates soon for informational meetings. When the queen contestants are announced please purchase a membership to benefit the fair association. This will be our biggest fundraiser, and the fair association will need your support now more than ever.

The annual membership meeting will be held Sept. 19. We will have an ice cream social from 2-4 p.m. in the dining hall at the fair barn. If you purchased a membership for 2020 please come out and vote for new board members.

For more information on all of these events please like the Brown County Fair Association Facebook page, and follow the website Browncountyfairandrodeo.com The rule book for 2021 is now online.