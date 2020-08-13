A staff member who was on the Coggin Intermediate School campus Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19, Brownwood school district Superintendent Joe Young said in a notice to the cmmunity Thursday.

The staff member’s identity and details about the case were not released for privacy reasons.

The school district notified everyone who might have had close contact with the person who tested positive, and the health department was following up as part of its case investigation, Young said.

All those who might have had close contact must stay home until they are cleared by the health department, and they will remain off campus for up to 14 days to make sure they don’t have the virus, the superintendent said.

The district closed off the areas heavily used by the person who tested positive until nonporous surfaces could be disinfected, Young said. The rest of the campus remained open, he said.

Young asked that members of the community watch for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus:

• A temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth.

• A sore throat.

• A new, uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in the cough from baseline).

• Diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain.

• A new onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.

Those with such symptoms should contact their doctor, Young said.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact public.info@brownwoodisd.org or visit the district’s website at http://brownwoodisd.org/covid19, Young said.