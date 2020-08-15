The National Weather Services has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of the Hill Country, Austin, and counties north of Interstate 10 and east of I-35 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures will range from 103 degrees to 106 degrees, with heat indices as high as 112, with hot conditions expected to continue through the weekend, according to Aaron Treadway, a forecaster with the National Weather Service’s New Braunfels office. Cooler conditions and rain chances return Monday.

Authorities recommend:

Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.