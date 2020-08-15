Our hearts are saddened to announce the passing of Ludwig August Havlak. Our Heavenly Father welcomed His son into His Kingdom on August 14, 2020. Ludwig was ninety-eight years old. "He will always be with us because love never dies, but lives on in those who remember".

Ludwig was born November 3, 1921, in Lowake, Texas to August and Josephine Havlak, both of Czechoslovakian descent. He and his family moved to their home between Rowena and Ballinger when he was five years old where he lived his childhood. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Rowena and worked on the family farm growing up, starting his own sheep business at the age of twelve years old.

He volunteered in the Army Air Force in 1942 at the age of twenty-one and served until 1945. He served as Tech Sergeant Radar Gunner with the 15th Army Air Force Snooper Squadron, flying forty-three combat missions and five hundred combat hours on the B-24 Bomber "Liberator" in the South Pacific Islands. After discharge from the Army Air Force, he returned to farming and ranching, and he joined a country band in 1947 playing the drums.

On December 30, 1952, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Dusek of Wall, Texas. He and his wife lived on a farm between Miles and Lowake for forty-six years and had seven children, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He continued farming, ranching, and raising sheep all his life and was a frequent attendant at the San Angelo Producers Livestock Auction Sale. He and his wife enjoyed dancing and were members of the Western Club and Polka Club. He was Secretary-Treasurer of the Rowena RVOS Insurance Lodge #17 for fifty-four years and served as the RVOS District 5 Director for twenty-four years. In 1972 he and his brother, sister-in- law, several sons, and two family friends formed the Havlak Polka Band. The Havlak Polka Band made a record in 1975 and played at dances and special events for years to come around San Angelo as well as on several occasions at the Octoberfest in Fredericksburg. He and his wife moved to San Angelo in 1999.

He was a parishioner at Holy Angels Catholic Church in San Angelo and a member of the Rowena Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Havlak of San Angelo; five sons: Harvey Havlak of Hico, Charles Havlak of San Angelo, Dennis Havlak of Ballinger, Richard Havlak of Rowena, and Roger Havlak and wife Donna of Miles; two daughters: Carolyn DeLand and husband Paul of Fort Worth, and Janelle Nolan and husband Terrence of San Angelo; nine grandchildren: Brandee McKee and husband Blake, Candice Montes and husband Derek, Terrence Nolan and wife Alexandria, Ryan Nolan, Nathan Havlak and wife Jenna, Dylan Havlak and fiancée Brenda, Ashlee Havlak, Heather Havlak, and Kayla Havlak; six great- grandchildren: Taylin and Conlee McKee, Arthur Nolan, Jameson Montes, Hunter and Ember Havlak; his sister Emily Havlak, and brother Joe Havlak. He is preceded in death by his parents August and Josephine Havlak, his brothers Emil Havlak, Felix Havlak, and Phillip Havlak, his sister Sister Marcia, grandson Jason Havlak, and daughter-in-law Connie Havlak.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Visiting Angels, Dr. Raymund Untalan MD, Dr. Miltiadis Leon MD, Dr. Donald Cook MD, Dr. Raj Cheruku MD, Dr. James Studt MD, and all of their staff for the loving care and compassion shown to Ludwig over the years.

Viewing will be held on August 16 th from 6-8 pm at the Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, TX. Rosary will be held at 6 pm on August 17 th , and funeral services will be held at 10 am on August 18, 2020, both at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena, Texas following the services. Pallbearers will include Terrence Nolan, Ryan Nolan, Nathan Havlak, Dylan Havlak, Bruce Havlak, Fred Havlak, Terry Mikeska, and Wayne Dusek.