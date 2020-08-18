Brownwood school board members recently agreed on a proposed total tax rate of $1.11 for the 2020-’21 fiscal year, which is a slight decrease from the current rate.

The budget and tax rate will be approved on Aug. 27.

In other business, Superintendent Dr. Joe Young provided information about ongoing district planning, events, and updates regarding the return to school plan. BISD administrators continue to prepare for the upcoming year, and teachers returned have returned to work and are training for the changes with remote learning, face-to-face instruction and other areas.

The district’s Return to School Plan continues to be revised with the most recent information. Recent updates include the UIL Return to Play guidelines, instructions for technology, and student drop-off and pick-up guidance.

Young said the the Brown County Health Department will be working with the district and will handle responses to any lab-confirmed COVID cases that may arise. If a case is confirmed, the community along with parents and guardians will be notified though the use of the School Messenger system, as well as other prepared communications.

Additional details and responses to specific scenarios can be found in the district’s Return to School Plan. The most up-to-date version of the plan, along with FAQs, are available on the Brownwood ISD website.

Additionally, East Elementary School music teacher Music teacher, Jennifer Gwathmey, spoke on behalf of the teachers and staff at East Elementary to recognize their principal, Dee Dee Wright. Gwathmey read a collection of comments praising Wright’s leadership, educational knowledge, and sense of family which has proven to be a great fit for the campus.

The 2020-2021 school year will be Mrs. Wright’s second year as principal. Several East Elementary teachers and staff members were in attendance to show solidarity and express their appreciation for having Mrs. Wright as their principal.