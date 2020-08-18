The Brown County SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant Monday in Brownwood, arresting two and seizing 28 grams of methamphetamine, sheriff’s officials said.

According to an email from the sheriff’s office:

The Brown County SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1600 block of Ave I in Brownwood for case agent Sgt. Carlyle Gover of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The search warrant lead to the arrest of Jeanna Hopkins, 36, and Selso Martinez, 35.

The search warrant lead to the recovery of a large amount of methamphetamine and a firearm.

Hopkins and Martinez were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance over 4grams under 200grams with intent to deliver in a drug free zone.

Hopkins was also charged with hindering apprehension of a person with felony warrants. Martinez was also charged with harassment of a public servant,

resisting arrest, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Martinez also had several active felony warrants at the time of arrest.