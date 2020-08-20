Esther Taylor, CEO is pleased to announce that Tammy McCullough has joined the AccelHealth Medical Team located at 3804 Hwy 377 South in Brownwood.

"I am very excited to present Tammy McCullough as our newest addition to the AccelHealth team," Taylor said. "Tammy provides a great blend of top-notch clinical education and knowledge with a strong passion for providing community-based care. It is evident that she values quality patient care and her addition to our team is immeasurable."

McCullough graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in 1997 with a BSN and an undergraduate degree in business. In 2002, she received her Master of Science in Nursing with Family Nurse Practitioner specialty from Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing (Hardin Simmons University).

"I have over 17 years of work experience in both Family and Internal Medicine while serving as a Registered Nurse for 23 years. I have a passion and love for medicine and caring for others," McCullough said. "Even after many years of serving in this role, I still get very excited to learn new things."

McCullough previously worked with Brownwood Regional Medical Center (BRMC), BRMC- One Source Clinic and Heart of Texas Internal Medicine. She recently left Hendrick Medical Clinic to join AccelHealth where she will continue her medical practice serving patients of all ages.

Dr. Tom Byrd, CMO, said, "I have worked with and known Tammy McCullough for many years and we at AccelHealth are very blessed to have her as part of our medical team. She brings a wealth of clinical experience as well as a commitment to patient care. We are excited to have Tammy McCullough as a part of our growing medical team."

AccelHealth Mike Cloy, PA, said, "Tammy and I have been colleagues for many years. She brings to AccelHealth enthusiasm, a caring nature, as well as fantastic clinical knowledge. She is a Brownwood native and is familiar with our community on many levels. I look forward to working with her for many years to come here at AccelHealth".

AccelHealth is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) providing affordable healthcare for patients of all income levels in the Brownwood, De Leon and Stephenville areas. Recently, The Joint Commission awarded the gold seal "National Quality Approval" to AccelHealth. For more than 53 years AccelHealth has provided quality Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health services for all patients of all income levels.

AccelHealth is "Affordable Quality Care", affordable based on an individual’s ability to pay and quality

healthcare-staffed by professional healthcare teams". AccelHealth accepts private insurances as well as Medicaid, Medicare and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

McCullough will begin seeing patients on Sept. 10, 2020. If you would like to schedule your next appointment with McCullough, call 325-643-5167. New patients are always welcome. To learn more about AccelHealth please visit accelhealthcare.org.