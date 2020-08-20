Fellowship of Christian Athlete huddles from Bangs and Early high schools will compete in a friendly fundraising challenge during the Aug. 28 football season opener.

The Bangs Dragons and Early Longhorns will play at Dragon Memorial Stadium in Bangs.

Each School will take donations at the gate during the first half of the game. The school that raises the most money wins the challenge. After the game, each team will meet on the field to pray together and the winner will be awarded a plaque to signify the win.

All proceeds collected that night will stay with the school FCA Huddle to pay for items used during the year such as food for meetings and camp scholarship.

"The event reminds us that even though we compete on the field, we are teammates together in Christ," FCA Area Representative Kurt Newton said.

"Just like all of us, these student athletes have had to fight through some pretty tough adversities in the past six months, and they will face them in the future as well. It’s a good reminder we are not in it alone. We have teammates to help us get through the tough times, and a Savior who will walk through those times with us."

FCA is open for any student. If you want to know more about FCA at your school, or how you can partner with us in this ministry, contact Kurt Newton at, knewton@fca.org.