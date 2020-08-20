When the coronavirus pandemic swept across the nation in the spring, Tony Curtis-Wellings, co-owner Faraday's Kitchen Store in Bee Cave, said he had to figure out how to shift his products and services to an online platform.

The store hosts over 5,500 unique kitchen items, a cooking school and online retail shop. With in-store sales making up a majority of the store’s income and about 25% stemming from cooking school classes, Curtis-Wellings said he and his staff refocused their efforts to keep things going virtually by moving classes to Zoom, adding more merchandise to the website and making curbside pick up available.

"I said at the beginning I was not going to lay anyone off," he said. "So we refocused some of the team to be webmasters, working to make our kids cooking summer camp virtual and expanding our online store."

But shifting the business model was just one part of the store’s ability to weather the storm the pandemic has wrought upon the economy. With the help of the Bee Cave Small Business Assistance Center, Curtis-Wellings said he applied for and was awarded a $15,000 grant, which helped pay off the deferred rent payment the landlord allowed, through Bee Cave’s business support program.

"It gave us strength to move forward," he said. "We have truly repositioned the businesses and we are still in the process of doing so. But I think we are set up to ride this thing out."

Faraday’s is one of over 30 businesses that have benefited from grants from the business support program. The city launched a small business assistance center in April to help local business owners navigate disaster relief programs and other measures as a result of lost revenue due to the coronavirus.

Bee Cave’s Economic Development Board wanted to add to the relief efforts, by offering financial assistance to small businesses, another avenue of hope for businesses that have been impacted by a loss of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. The board allocated $2 million toward the Bee Cave Business Support Program.

Steve Albert, president of the board, said the majority of businesses are locally owned and the hope is these places will be around to contribute to the city in the future.

"We are all in this together and want to help everyone but we can only do so much," Albert said.

The economic development board traditionally reserves its money for projects and improvements around the city, such as park connectivity trails, but with upheaval of COVID-19, Albert said the board defined a new project to help businesses in the area.

Each business has to provide proof of how the funds are spent from rent payments to renovations, personal protective equipment or paying salaries. And Albert said what has been great about the whole thing is seeing businesses get innovative and adjust business models that he says will hopefully still exist even after the pandemic is over.

Curtis-Wellings said his business model shift has allowed him to expand his online presence. Customers can now purchase most products online, which can be shipped or picked up curbside. He said the virtual cooking classes have also allowed the school to expand beyond the greater Austin area.

"I think we could come back and be better than what we were before," he said. "People sign up all over the country for online cooking classes. We are expanding our online presence and figuring out how to do classes online so that post-COVID we will be stronger and more profitable. I am giddy that we are getting through this and that we can take advantage of these new changes even after this all ends."

Christie Garbe, owner of health and wellness center Serasana Bee Cave, said the studio took a hit when the pandemic began. Offering yoga classes, massage, acupuncture and facials, she said those services often require close and personal interaction, and under Gov. Greg Abbott orders were required to shut down.

But with folks working from home and experiencing stress and fatigue, she said health and wellness services became more important than ever and that is when she began to pivot some of the services.

Serasana offers nearly 30 yoga classes in the studio, and she said those were moved online. She said the studio also offers a free meditation class on YouTube once a week. She hopes to offer some small classes in person after Labor Day and is brainstorming some outdoor yoga for the fall. Her plan is to continue to offer online and outdoor classes in addition to traditional classes even when the pandemic ends.

In-person services such as massages, acupuncture and facials have resumed, and she said the studio has implemented all the recommended safety protocols, including screening every client and staff member thoroughly, requiring facial coverings at all times and enhancing hygiene and cleaning protocols.

"For those services that require touch the only thing we can do is follow restrictive safety protocols to make everyone feel safe," Garbe said. "All of our services can be delivered safely and comfortably, and I am ready to serve the community."

Just outside the Live Music Capital of the World, Bee Cave’s Musicians Woodshed has also suffered a 35% loss of business.

The school employs 40 music teachers offering 700 lessons each week for numerous instruments including piano, violin and guitar. Since shuttering in June, Meredith Looney, director of operations of Musicians Woodshed, said the school has moved all lessons online, and the number of weekly lessons is down to 450.

"Online is not the same as in person when you are taking music lessons," she said. "Kids need to see and feel what it's like with their fingers on the keys or stings. It just is not the same, so we are really hoping we can get back to in person lessons soon."

Still, Looney noted that online classes have worked for some students and that she plans to continue offering that option even when the music studio reopens. She said a new flute teacher has joined staff and will be teaching virtually. Other music teachers will also be encouraged to teach both online and in-person.

"We are hoping this will be one positive thing is that we will have a new revenue stream when this is all over," Looney said. "While they don't work for certain people, they are wonderful for others. Some people really enjoy that. Hopefully we can expand our geographical market this way."

To date, the program has granted more than $500,000 to over 30 local businesses, Albert said, and as many local businesses continue to struggle applications remain open.

"In my 30 years of business, I have never had anyone give us money," Curtis-Wellings said. "We are very grateful for what the city did. For the city to step up and show this type of thoughtfulness to the business community is just amazing. We’re all in this together, and we’ve got to get to that point if we are going to get through it."