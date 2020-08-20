In preparation for the upcoming year, Bee Cave is taking a conservative approach to finances, cutting any expenses deemed unnecessary.

Improvement projects and most other expenses have been put on hold, accounting for an 88% decrease in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Cuts to staff and compensation, however, are not expected and reflect a 7% increase from the previous year.

City officials proposed a $10.05 million budget, which is a 6% decrease from the previous year, to the City Council on Aug. 11.

City Manager Clint Garza said overall the budget revenue is expected to drop by 11% from last year, and that includes a 10% decrease in sales tax revenue, which makes up nearly 80% of the city’s budget.

Other Texas cities are experiencing similar trends after businesses have slowly reopened under limited capacity or have completely shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. Texas sales tax revenue for the three months ending in July was down 5.3% compared to the same time last year, but July trends have shown promising trends for the first time in months, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

But even with a cut to several expenses, Garza said the loss in revenue is so significant that it will result in an anticipated $1.5 million shortfall.

The budget’s only positive increase is 7% in salaries and benefits. Garza said the increase in salaries and benefits is mostly due to the city adding a position — assistant city manager — to staff. Merit increases, longevity pay and an increase to insurance costs across all city departments make up the remainder of that increase. Road maintenance is expected as well.

"We can dip into reserves for that," Garza said. "We won't have to pull from reserves to get through this (2019-20) year. COVID-19 came early enough that we could put a lot of projects on hold (to help with that)."

Requests for nearly $75,000 in spending that have not been approved for the budget include a police patrol vehicle, six body cameras and a iMac Pro for video production, instructional material, annual reporting and power points. Improvements to the City Council chamber audio system were also not budgeted for.

The city is expected to hold a public hearing on Sept. 8 before adopting the budget next month. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.